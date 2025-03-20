Kota Cops Save Man Who Collapsed on Road, Vomited Blood

Kota: The cops from Abhaya Command Centre, Kota emerged as saviours for a 55-year-old man who collapsed unconscious on the road and vomited blood while he was on his way home on the rear seat of a scooter being driven by his daughter on Wednesday afternoon.Head constables Mohammed Rafique and Niranjan Kumar administered CPR to the man and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors attended to him.

Sunil Kumar Luthera (55),a resident of Rangmabri area, was riding pillion on a scooter with his daughter around 4.45 pm when he asked his daughter to stop the vehicle in front of Abhay Command Centre and collapsed unconscious.

The two cops rushed to the man who had thrown up a lot of blood. They called other cops from the centre and asked for a vehicle to take Luthera to the hospital.

Presuming the man suffered from heart attack, Niranjan Kumar laid him on the road and administered him CPR for 2-3 minutes that brought him to the normal condition, constable Rafique said.

Another constable took out a car and they rushed the ailing man to a nearby private hospital. Doctors said his condition was stated to be out of danger. Expressing gratitude for the cops for the timely help, Luthera's wife said he had minor clots (blockage) and was receiving treatment for the same.

He complained of uneasiness in the morning but decided to still go the shop. However, his condition worsened later in the day and he called his daughter to take him home, the wife said. She added that further medical examinations are underway at the hospital.