Odisha: Koraput Collector Withdraws Order Prohibiting Sale Of Non-Veg Food

Bhubaneswar : After public outrage, the Koraput Collector on Sunday withdrew the order issued two days ago prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of Republic Day. In a letter issued on January 23, Koraput Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan had directed to tahsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers of municipalities to issue an official notification in their jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026 in the district.

In a fresh order issued on Sunday, the collector said the instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the district-level Republic Day preparatory committee.

"Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid letter is hereby revoked with immediate effect," it said.

However, the collector has not mentioned the reason behind the revocation of the order. Sources said that the ban order was withdrawn following public outrage in the district.

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, who had criticised the non-veg ban order of the district administration, on Sunday, wrote on X, "The arbitrary and unconstitutional order has now been rescinded. Constitutional freedoms cannot be suspended at will, especially in a diverse, tribal district like #Koraput. Republic Day is about liberty, not coercion. Jai Johar, Jai Koraput, Jai Hind."