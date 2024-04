Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader Koppula Eshwar filed his nomination papers for the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency on Friday.

The former minister was accompanied by other leaders as he submitted two sets of nomination papers to the returning officer in Peddapalli.

BRS party president K. Chandrashekar Rao has presented the B form to Koppula Eshwar at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.