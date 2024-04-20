Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's Praja Ashirwad Yatra Draws Wide Support Across Chevella

Hyderabad: Chevella BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that he had got good response from the people for his recent Praja Ashirwad Yatra from all sections of society. The response was well beyond expectations.



“BRS and Congress workers came on their own to extend whole-hearted support,” he said. “The rousing reception at every village was very heartening. The most reassuring aspect was the overwhelming support for the BJP in places where the party’s vote share was low in the recent Assembly Elections," Vishweshwar Reddy said.“BRS and Congress workers came on their own to extend whole-hearted support,” he said.

He claimed that his rival parties were riven with internal dissent and revolt by party workers. He claimed that the Congress cadre in Basheerabad mandal had openly opposed the visit of party candidate G. Ranjith Reddy.



Vishweshwar Reddy has campaigned on the plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work, his building the Ayodhya Lord Rama temple and raising the prestige of the country across the globe. The BJP candidate said that his yatra had attracted a large women audience.



