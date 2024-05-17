Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Ridicules Kharge’s 10 kg Free Rice Promise

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s promise of 10 kg free rice per head was only intended to fool the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Reddy said that the Union government has been providing five kg free rice per head after making a perfect calculation following a thorough study of the consumption pattern.

“If we go by Kharge’s promise, an individual gets 120 kg of free rice in a year. Is the surplus meant for feeding cattle or making alcohol?” Reddy wondered.

Replying to a question on the BRS plans to conduct statewide protests on farmers’ issues, the BJP leader said that the problems of farmers began during the BRS regime, which never bothered to make things better for the farming community and was now shedding crocodile tears for them.

Former RR ZP chairman K.S. Ratnam blamed the Revanth Reddy government for the acute shortage of drinking water, irrigation water and power cuts that people are being forced to grapple with.