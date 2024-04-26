Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Is The Richest Candidate With Rs 4,560 Cr Net Worth

Several Lok Sabha candidates in Telangana, as per their affidavits submitted during the nomination process, are revealed to be crorepatis. Notably, Chevella BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy tops the list with assets totaling more than Rs 4,560 crores.







According to the affidavits, among the 17 Congress candidates, 12 have declared assets in excess of 10 crores, while 13 BJP candidates and 10 BRS candidates have also declared assets surpassing Rs 10 crores.





Chevella Constituency garners significant attention as the wealthiest candidates from major political parties are trying their luck from this constituency.





Interestingly, BJP candidate Bharat Prasad from Nagarkurnool has the lowest assets, totaling Rs 33.85 lakhs, including those of his family. Notably, his father Ramulu currently serves as the sitting MP from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Constituency.





Warangal Congress party candidate Kadiyam Kavya has disclosed assets worth Rs 1.55 crores, whereas BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar from Nagarkurnool has declared assets amounting to 1.41 crores.





Candidates with more than Rs 100 crore in Assets are the following:



