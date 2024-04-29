Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Challenges Ranjit Reddy on MPLADS Transparency

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made a deliberate choice to contest from Wayanad, “influenced by its substantial minority voter base. This suggests a focus on representing a particular minority community rather than embodying the role of a representative for the entire nation."

“The Congress candidate from Chevella is emphasising the potential support from the Muslim and Christian communities, citing approximately four lakh Muslim votes and two lakh Christian votes. They can’t and will not represent all the people of the constituency, they will not address the problems of the people because of their vote bank politics,” he said.

Speaking at a rally in Chevella, Vishweshwar Reddy said the legacy of the Congress has been tarnished by the recent statements and actions of its contemporary leadership.

He invited his Congress rival G. Ranjith Reddy to compare the MPLADS initiatives taken up by them.

“RTI data had revealed that Ranjith Reddy managed to deliver only 49 projects, significantly fewer than my 194 contributions. In Rangareddy district, I allocated MPLADS funds for over 600 projects,” he said.

Sangita Reddy, campaigning in Pargi said, there is an overwhelming response from the public who were endorsing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To ensure this, they are rallying behind Vishweshwar Reddy.

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, former Union minister, speaking at Madhapur, appreciated the initiatives taken by Konda Vishweshwar Reddy saying he had consistently advocated for the concerns of his constituency and maintained an impressive attendance record of around 95 per cent as an MP.



