Konark Sun Temple Dazzles With Revamped Rs 6-Crore Light & Sound Show

Bhubaneswar: The iconic Konark Sun Temple has received a major technological upgrade with the inauguration of a revamped light and sound show on Sunday, giving a fresh boost to heritage tourism in Odisha. Developed by the state tourism department at a cost of over Rs 6 crore, the new system promises a far more immersive and engaging experience for visitors to the 13th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who inaugurated the project, said the enhanced facility marks a significant leap from the earlier set-up. The upgraded amphitheatre can now seat nearly 300 visitors per show up from the previous capacity of 200.

The 45-minute presentation combines sophisticated lighting, high-quality sound, and atmospheric effects to narrate the history, architecture, and cultural legacy of the Sun Temple—often referred to as the Black Pagoda. The show brings to life stories of the temple’s construction, its symbolic significance, and its enduring place in India’s heritage.

“The project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 6 crore. Earlier, the show could be heard only through earphones, but it is now audible in the open with enriched narratives. The upgraded facility will accommodate around 300 tourists per show,” Deputy CM Parida said during the inaugural event.



