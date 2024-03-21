Kolkata Youth Suicide Over CAA Panic

Kolkata: A youth committed suicide in the city after suffering from panic allegedly over losing his citizenship since the CAA implementation in the country. Trinamul Congress has blamed the BJP for his death, first such incident, and sent a delegation of party leaders to his family.

The deceased, Debasis Sengupta (37), was a resident of Netaji Nagar. He left home to visit his uncle's house at Subhasgram on March 19. His father, Tapas Sengupta, said that Debasis hanged himself in a room at his uncle's address on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mr Sengupta lodged a complaint with the police claiming that his son was “suffering from tremendous mental trauma and agony and also in acute fear psychosis for not having all the required documents as shown in the social media and as prescribed in the said Notification.”

He urged the police “to enquire into the matter with utmost urgency so as to prevent such type of unfortunate incident in future due to thoughtless apprehension arising out of implementation of such draconian Act.”

Calling the youth suicide “The disastrous impacts of the Modi Government's catastrophic decision!" TMC stated, "His (Debasis) family members clarified that Debasis had been having frequent panic attacks over his citizenship being revoked as a consequence of CAA and NRC. PM @narendramodi is out for blood and he will stop at nothing. Let this be on your conscience, Modiji!”