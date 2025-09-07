Kolkata Woman Found Dead After Suicide Threat on Video Call

Kolkata: A 23-year-old woman was found dead in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area after she threatened her boyfriend on a video call that she would hang herself, police said on Sunday. Sudipta Maity, who worked at a private firm, lived in a rented apartment in the Vivekananda Park area of the locality, they said.

On Saturday night, she told her boyfriend over the video call that she would end her life and disconnected the phone. When the boyfriend reached her house, he found her body hanging from the ceiling fan of a room, they added. Police said they were investigating the matter from all angles and also questioning the boyfriend. Her phone and the boyfriend's phone were seized, they said.