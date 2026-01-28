Kolkata Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 8

Kolkata: The death toll in the warehouse fire in the southern parts of the city rose to eight on Tuesday following the recovery of another body in the wee hours. But none of the victims could be identified till the reports last came in.

All of them were charred and beyond recognition. Shockingly, nearly two dozen people, who were inside the warehouse at Anandapur during the blaze and remained trapped, have been missing.

In the morning, state fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose and director general of his department, Ranvir Kumar, visited the gutted site. They said that the address did not have fire safety measures in place.

A case has been filed against the warehouse owner Gangadhar Das who has been traced finally. Mr Das spoke to the media over phone but did not appear in public. He however blamed the storage and volume of the items for the fire.