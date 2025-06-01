Kolkata Rath Yatra: Lord Jagannath’s Chariot to Use Sukhoi Jet Tyres for the First Time in 48 Years

ISKCON’s Kolkata Rath Yatra will feature chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra rolling on Sukhoi fighter jet tyres, breaking a 48-year tradition of using Boeing aircraft wheels. ISKCON spokesperson Radharman Das explained that Boeing tyres, used for decades, became hard to source, prompting the switch to comparable Sukhoi tyres. When ISKCON requested a quote from the Sukhoi tyre manufacturer, the company was surprised but sent four tyres after learning about the Rath Yatra and visiting Kolkata. Installation is now in progress.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, set for June 27, 2025, involves months of preparation and spans several days with various rituals. People of all faiths can participate and have darshan of the Lord during the procession.

Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.



