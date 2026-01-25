Kolkata R-Day Parade Main Attraction: 6th Bhairav Battalion

Kolkata: 6th Bhairav Battalion, a newly raised formation of the Indian Army, is going to be the showstopper at this year's Republic Day Parade on iconic Red Road in the city. Designed to operate in high-tempo and complex battle environments, the infantry unit is aimed at bridging the gap between conventional infantry and specialized forces.

Eastern Command spokesperson Wing Commander Himangshu Tiwari said, “A major highlight of the event will be the participation of the newly raised 6th Bhairav Battalion. This battalion will exemplify the Indian Army’s transformation toward becoming a faster, more agile, and technology-driven combat force.”

He added, “Equipped with modern surveillance, mobility, and strike capabilities, the contingent will showcase the Army’s evolving approach to multi-domain and future warfare, emphasizing India’s readiness to counter emerging threats with speed, precision, and adaptability.”

The parade will also highlight indigenously developed and upgraded weapon systems, reinforcing India’s progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Advanced rocket and air defence platforms will demonstrate the Armed Forces’ capability to counter evolving aerial threats, including hostile drone intrusions, strengthening India’s layered air defence posture.

A range of high-mobility and specialised military platforms will showcase the Army’s ability to operate across diverse and extreme terrains, from high-altitude regions to disaster-affected areas. These displays will reflect enhanced mobility, survivability, logistics reach, and rapid response capabilities, supporting both combat and humanitarian missions.

An indigenously developed amphibious vehicle will further highlight India’s growing capability to conduct operations seamlessly across land and water environments. The marching contingents from frontline infantry and artillery formations, along with elements of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and military bands, will present a striking display of professionalism, jointness, and esprit de corps, reinforcing the Armed Forces’ commitment to national unity and operational synergy.