Kolkata Port Sees Cargo Handling Growth

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has recorded 27.56% growth in overall cargo throughput during April-May 2025 as compared to the same period last year.

It handled 11.252 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during the first two months of FY 2025–26, up from 8.821 MMT handled during April–May 2024.

Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) contributed 8.139 MMT while Kolkata Dock System (KDS) handled 3.113 MMT. This compares to last year’s figures of 6.386 MMT and 2.435 MMT at HDC and KDS respectively, resulting in growth rates of 27.45% at HDC and 27.84% at KDS.

The port also witnessed significant increases in specific cargo segments. HDC recorded notable growth in POL products, other liquids, vegetable oil, coking coal, other coal, metallurgical coal, fly ash, container tonnage and TEUs. KDS also showed strong performance with finished fertilizers, pulses, container tonnage, and TEUs surpassing the previous year’s volumes.

Additionally, several commodities, including thermal coal, raw petroleum coke, and uron & steel (0.29 lakh tonnes) were handled at HDC for the first time during this period. Similarly, KDS handled coking coal, timber, and food grains, all of which were not handled in April–May 2024.

In container traffic, SMPK handled 1,53,037 TEUs (KDS: 1,24,733 and HDC: 28,304) during April–May 2025, marking a growth of 31.23% over last year’s 1,16,620 TEUs (KDS: 1,00,555 and HDC: 16,065).

The surge reflects SMPK’s growing efficiency and capacity in container handling, especially at HDC, which recorded 76.18% increase.