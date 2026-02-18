Kolkata Port Plans Bascule Bridge Renovated by May, 2027

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has launched ₹117.54 crore-renovation of its historic Bascule Bridge at the Kolkata Dock System in the city. It is planning to complete the work by the middle of next year.

SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman said on Wednesday, “Bascule Bridge is a cornerstone of our port’s logistics network. By investing in this comprehensive renovation, we are not just preserving a historic landmark but also actively enhancing the safety and speed of port operations.”

He added, “This project ensures that Kolkata remains a robust and reliable gateway for maritime trade while also supporting the daily transit needs of the city's residents. We look forward to its completion by May, 2027."

This vital infrastructure project will modernize the 1966-built engineering marvel that serves as a critical link between the Garden Reach–Metiabruz areas and the rest of the city.

Originally constructed by the Austrian Firm, Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG, the double-leaf rolling bridge is a unique piece of engineering. Its leaves open up to allow cargo ships to pass between Kidderpore Dock-I and Dock-II and close down to provide a primary road route for heavy commercial vehicles and local commuters.

The bridge’s overhaul became essential after nearly six decades of service for maintaining the structural integrity and mechanical efficiency of the port’s most important evacuation route.

To execute the project, SMPK partnered with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited through a memorandum of understanding. Following a competitive tender process, the work was awarded to M/s H & H Fressinet, Mumbai in September last year.

The renovation involves a complete upgrade of the bridge’s massive 1,640-tonne steel structure and its intricate electro-mechanical systems, including the hydraulic gears and the rack and pinion arrangements that power its movement.

The union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has granted ₹40 crores under Sagarmala scheme for the project.