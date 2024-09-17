Kolkata doc rape-murder case: SC directs Wikipedia to remove name of victim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday while hearing a suo moto case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata directed Wikipedia to remove the name of victim from its platform.

"The governing principle is that identity of the victim in rape and murder shall not be disclosed. Wikipedia shall therefore comply with the previous order passed," the Supreme Court said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.

Earlier, the apex court refused to stop streaming of live proceedings. The top court said it was a matter of public interest and the public must know what is transpiring in the courtroom.