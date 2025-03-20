Kolkata Court Summons BJP Leader Arun Hazra in Teacher Recruitment Scam

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal government schools. Several political figures and officials have been under investigation for their alleged involvement in the scam. Authorities suspect large-scale corruption, where jobs were allegedly sold for money, bypassing merit-based selection.

The summons against Hazra marks a significant development in the case. While the exact charges against him are yet to be disclosed, sources indicate that investigators have gathered evidence linking him to the recruitment irregularities.

Opposition parties have reacted swiftly, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accusing the BJP of hypocrisy. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP, which has been vocal against corruption in West Bengal, now finds its own leaders under scrutiny. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have defended Hazra, stating that the allegations are politically motivated.

Legal experts suggest that if Hazra fails to appear in court within the given timeframe, authorities could issue a warrant against him. The case is being closely watched as investigations into the scam continue.

The teacher recruitment scam has rocked West Bengal politics, leading to multiple arrests and resignations. Former education officials and politicians have been named in the probe, making it one of the state’s biggest corruption scandals in recent years. With Hazra now summoned, the case is expected to take further legal and political twists.