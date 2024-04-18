Kodandarama Brahmotsavam Starts with Dhwajarohanam at Vontimitta

Anantapur: The annual Brahmotsavam started on a grand scale at the ancient Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Vontimitta on Wednesday with the traditional Dwajarohanam ceremony.

Amid priests chanting the sacred Pancharatra Agama Vedic mantras, the Dhwajapatam bearing the emblem of Lord Garuda got hoisted atop the golden flag post inside the Ramalayam during the sacred Mithuna Lagnam time.

Priests through their melodious renditions of Ragas and Talas invoked various deities, including Asta Dikpalakas, Vishwaksena and Panchabhutas, to grace the religious event.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) joint executive officer V. Veerabrahmam said elaborate arrangements have been made for offering Annaprasadam, buttermilk and water to devotees in coordination with the district administration.

Veerabrahmam explained that TTD will serve delicious breakfast prasadam at 7 a.m., followed by a full meal with rice, sambar, rasam, buttermilk, curry and sweet pongal from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meal will be served again from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

German sheds and coolers have been arranged on the premises to protect devotees from the scorching sun.

Arrangements are underway for the celestial Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Executive engineer Krishna Reddy, deputy executive officers Natesh Babu and Siva Prasad, and other officials, archakas and devotees were present.