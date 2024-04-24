Top
KLIS Row: Panel to Report by June 30

KLIS Row: Panel to Report by June 30
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The judicial probe in the sinking of the Medigadda barrage and various aspects of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme is expected to get underway with Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, former Lokpal and former judge of the Supreme Court, appointed by the state government to head the probe, expected to arrive here on Wednesday.

The government has tasked the commission headed by Justice Ghose to submit its report by June 30.

