KLH Hyderabad Campus Affirms Commitment to Students Success with Placement Triumphs

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad of KL Deemed to be University vibrantly celebrated its Placement Success Meet 2024 at the Aziz Nagar campus. This esteemed event celebrated the remarkable professional achievements and outstanding academic success of all registered and eligible graduating students from diverse programs. The meet highlighted the culmination of this year's intensive efforts that successfully secured a wide array of national, international placements and internships with prestigious companies.



Distinguished industry leaders such as Sri Debashish Ghosh, Senior Vice President & Country HR Head at Berkadia; Sri Kiran Kuchimanchi, President- Digital at Cigniti; Sri Hari Kunadharaju, Executive Director at Wells Fargo; and Sri Pavan Kadiyala, Director of Software Engineering at JPMorgan Chase graced the occasion. Their insights and presence significantly motivated the students gearing up to enter the competitive professional world.

During the 2024 placement drive, KL Deemed to be University successfully facilitated over 3,700 job opportunities for all registered and eligible students, including 20 international placements and 29 international internships, with more than 400 esteemed companies worldwide. The highest package recorded was an impressive Rs. 50.57 Lakhs by Nutanix. Prominent recruiters this season included global giants such as Google, Microsoft, Cisco, JP Morgan, and Intel, among others. Renowned companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Service Now, System Metrix, C_Net Corporation, Nakasha Creative Corp., Koshin Ltd., Human Resocia, Hitachi KE Systems, Asian Industry, and Showa Co. Ltd. extended lucrative job and internship offers to students.

Additionally, esteemed organizations like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, JP Morgan, Service Now, Silicon Labs, Optum, Amazon, Philips, Siemens, and Intel graced our campuses, providing ample placement opportunities for them. Moreover, industry giants such as TCS, HCL, Nokia, Cognizant, Infosys, L & T Mindtree, Accenture, and Capgemini also actively recruited from a pool of talented individuals. Among others, Mahindra Finance, Mondelez India Foods, Bank of America, Laurus Labs, DevTown, Motorola Solutions, British petroleum, Oplus India software R&D center, Hexagon and many more companies recruited students, reaffirming our commitment to promoting successful career pathways for our students.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, articulated his pride in the university's placement success, stating, "This season reflects the hard work and perseverance of our students and the robust support from our faculty and placement team. We are thrilled to launch the next generation of leaders and innovators into significant career paths."

Sharing her exhilarating experience, Harika Nethi, a student of B. Tech CSE 2020 batch from KLH Hyderabad Campus said, "Landing a job at my dream company has been surreal. The university's preparatory workshops and the robust support from the faculty, staff and different departments were pivotal in securing this opportunity. The skills I acquired here not only helped me secure a position at Nutanix but also led to multiple offers from prestigious companies like L&T and Accenture."

Similarly, the success meet was also organized at KL Deemed to be University, Vijayawada campus which witnessed the Chief Guests such as Sri. Naveen Macharla, CTO of Acko General Insurance Pvt. Ltd; Sri. Kiran Chalasani, Software Development Manager at Amazon Global Mile; and Sir. P. B. Ramachandran, Associate Director of Learning and Development, Global Learning Delivery Lead at Cognizant, who graced the occasion with their presence.

Under the leadership of Chancellor Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, and Vice President Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, the university is committed to academic excellence. Dean of Placements and Internships, Dr. N B V Prasad, Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal and Director, KLH Hyderabad campus along with the university’s senior officials, faculty members and staff diligently ensure that students achieve both success and professional readiness. This collaborative effort consistently encourages an environment where academic achievements and career preparedness are paramount.