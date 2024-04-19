Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will file his nomination papers as Secunderabad Lok Sabha BJP candidate on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will accompany him, and address a related public meeting.

Kishan Reddy will file his papers at the GHMC Secunderabad zonal office. He will go to the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad at 9.30 am, perform puja at 9.45 am and march to Mahbub Degree College, reaching there by 11.30 pm. BJP parliamentary board member Dr K. Laxman will speak to the gathering and Rajnath Singh is scheduled to start his address at 11.35 am.