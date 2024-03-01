Kishan Reddy Urges People to Elect BJP MPs to Ensure Continue of Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre had taken a historic decision to extend the free ration rice scheme for another five years. The Narendra Modi government also held a record of providing free ration to 80 crore people and free cylinders to all the poor under the Ujwala Yojana.

Asking people to vote for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections to enable them to see Modi as Prime Minister for the third time, Kishan Reddy said not a single rupee corruption took place during Modi’s tenure in the last 10 years.

In contrast, the Congress government under Dr Manmohan Singh had looted Rs 12 lakh crore with a series of scams including 2G scam and coal scam. He made these comments while addressing road shows in Secunderabad and Musheerabad Assembly segments as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra.



He told people that the main aim of the yatra is to educate people on the work carried out by Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. India had emerged as a powerful nation and developed countires were honouring its stand on many global issues, Kishan Reddy said.



Taking part in Kakatiya-Bhadrakali Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in Hanamkonda constituency limits, BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy demanded that the Revanth Reddy government order a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme scam.

Reacting to alleged comments by the Chief Minister against the Prime Minister on waging war against the latter, Rakesh Reddy asked Revanth Reddy ridiculed such comments. Many AICC leaders made such remarks, but they are now confined to their homes, he said.



The Vijay Sankalp Yatra, taken out simultaneously in five different regions of the state, will conclude on Saturday after a 12-day-long tour.