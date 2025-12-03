Kishan Reddy Slams Telangana Industrial Land Policy, Alleges Favouritism

Hyderabad: Union minister Kishan Reddy has sharply criticised the Telangana government's newly introduced Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP), calling it a move to benefit real estate developers and industrialists.

Speaking in New Delhi, Reddy stated the major policy shift was implemented "without adequate groundwork" and lacked consultation with industrial estate stakeholders.

He questioned the state's rationale for having different land policies for industrialists and farmers, accusing the government of favouring the former. Reddy alleged the resulting Government Order (GO) was designed "solely to benefit industrialists and real estate developers."Raising serious concerns, the minister asked how the policy would impact traffic congestion if it leads to permissions for massive commercial complexes on thousands of acres of former industrial land, concluding, "The policy clearly serves the interests of realtors."