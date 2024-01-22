Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP was the biggest political party now with 17 crore members. "We are going to come to power under PM Narendra Modi with a thumping majority for sure," he said.

Addressing the cadre who joined the BJP from different parties from the erstwhile Rangareddy district area, he said that the Lok Sabha elections would be held in the first week of April and the party should be ready. "The Congress is unable to open its account in many states. While many scams happened under the UPA and ministers were arrested, there has not been any such allegation during in our term," he said.

Elsewhere, he inaugurated five galleries at the Salar Jung Museum. Emphasising that museums were the best means to conserve culture of a country for posterity, he said, "The city would soon have an epigraphy museum and a tribal museum. Conservation efforts at the Thousand Pillar temple in Warangal would be completed soon."

He said that the Central government in keeping with the Panch Pran of Prime Minister Modi, which calls upon the citizens to be proud of its culture and heritage, had brought back 344 artefacts from foreign countries back to India.

The inauguration of new art blocks saw the participation of Dr. A Yadagiri Rao, renowned sculptor, Prof Y. Sudershan Rao, former chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research, and Ashish Goyal, Additional DG, National Museums, who holds additional charge of Salar Jung Museum.

Kishan Reddy said tourism officers had been appointed in the embassies of countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the USA to attract tourists to India. He added that the visa system has been simplified and e-visa facility is being provided to those coming from 167 countries.