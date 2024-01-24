Kishan Reddy Asks States To Boost Tourism Sector

Hyderabad: Union culture and tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated a light and sound show through 3D mapping projection at Golconda Fort, which takes visitors through nearly 800 years of its history.

After the inauguration, the minister said, "The Golconda Fort, a colossal fortress built in the 11th century, now stands as a beacon of modernity, seamlessly blending technology, history, and sustainability."

Kishan Reddy credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the phenomenal growth that the Indian tourism industry had witnessed. The industry now contributes almost five per cent of India's GDP.

The minister also highlighted the welcoming trend of people visiting temples in Varanasi, Badrinath, Somnath, Kasi, and Ayodhya. He asked the state governments to be more proactive in asking for funds to build their tourism industry.

Kishan Reddy praised the renovation of Rudreshawarm temple, and Ramappa Temple, and said that the government is working to revive Warangal's 1,000-pillar temple. He also said that the Central government had provided financial assistance to the Badrachalam Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, Shaktipeeth at the Jogulamba temple, and Sammakka Sarakka Jatara.

He also outlined several ongoing projects such as the renovation of Arts College at Osmania University, the beautification of Kachiguda, Nampally, and Secunderabad railway stations, and the extension of the Cherlapally railway terminal. He said that Sanjeevaiah Park will soon have the world's tallest light and sound show.

He also touched upon other developments such as the National Science Centre, tribal museum in Hyderabad, five new blocks in Salar Jung museum, Komaravelli Mallanna temple, MMTS train from Ghatkesar to Yadagirigutta, and a train from Kothagudem to Badrachalam temple.