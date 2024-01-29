Kishan Reddy Accuses AIMIM of Neglecting Nampally's Development Needs

Telangana BJP State President G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party had not conducted any development work in the Nampally Assembly Constituency and had cheated people with false promises merely to gather more votes.Reddy today conducted an inspection tour of Nampally and also inaugurated various developmental works in the assembly constituency.While speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP State President said, "AIMIM is cheating the people for votes and not doing any development work. Earlier, AIMIM was working with the BRS and cheating the people. Now it is working with Congress and cheating the people of Hyderabad.""Today I toured different settlements of Hyderabad's Nampally Assembly and spoke to the public regarding civic problems, water issues, roadworks, street lights, etc.," he said."Hyderabad is like an international city. The BRS cheated the poor people in Hyderabad for 10 years. However, there is still no improvement in the city even after the Congress government," he said."There is no money for managing the civic issues in the area. Drainage is overflowing, and there are no proper sanitation facilities," said the BJP leader.Nampally is a constituency of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, which is one of 15 constituencies in the capital city of Hyderabad. It is part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Majid Hussain of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is representing the constituency after the 2023 Telangana elections, which he subsequently won by narrowly defeating Congress candidate Mohammed Feroz Khan and replacing incumbent Jaffer Hussain, who instead became MLA of Yakhutpura constituency.Earlier, the Union Minister had lashed out at the ruling Congress government in the state over its electoral promises. He also expressed confidence about BJP retaining power for a third term in the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away.Urging people in the state to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the country today can't imagine a state without PM Modi.Reddy said, "BJP is the biggest party not just in the country but in the world. Earlier, the communist party in China was the biggest party. However, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP has become the biggest party in the world."On Lok Sabha elections, he said, "We are soon getting ready for the Parliament elections. The Election Commission notification will mostly come next month.In Telugu States, there is a chance of elections happening in the first week of April, while expressing confidence that the party will retain power for the third time.