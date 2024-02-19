Kishan Loses His Cool on Alliance Talk with BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy lost his cool when asked about the talk of a possible alliance with the BRS, and said that he intended to slap those who make such “meaningless” comments.

“Only mindless people level such allegations. The same false campaign was unleashed against the party by some Congressmen during the Assembly elections,” Kishan Reddy said and urged people not to believe such false propaganda against the party.

Asked why the BJP is strong only in North Telangana, except for some pockets in the capital, Kishan Reddy said that the party had shown good results in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

On the ED summonses issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, six till Sunday, Kishan Reddy said neither the Modi government at the Centre nor the BJP was in any way associated with the investigation into the Delhi liquor scam case. The case was completely under the purview of the Enforcement Directorate.

He did not speak about BRS MLC K. Kavitha, whose name is linked with the case, and said the agency may be waiting till the court decides on her challenge to the ED summons.

Kishan Reddy said people in the country including Telangana state are well aware of the work carried out by the Narendra Modi government and highlighted the law banning Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and making the country the fifth largest economy.

On the 12-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra beginning on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said it would cover all 17 Parliamentary constituencies in the state and 114 of the 119 segments and would include 102 road shows. Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma would take part in the event at Bhainsa and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant at Bhuvanagiri.

Union minister B.L. Verma will head to Tandur and Purushottam Rupala to Makhtal on the first day. In view of Sammakka Saralamma Jatara from February 21 to 25, the yatra beginning from Bhadrachalam has been postponed by two days.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy flanked by former minister Etala Rajendar and others released posters, pamphlets and a special yatra song at the party office as well as the party magazine ‘Jana Sandesh’ in the digital format.

Kishan Reddy conducted a puja of 55 yatra vehicles at the Bhagyalakshmi Mandir at Charminar. The main aim of the yatra is to convey information of the work carried out by the Narendra Modi government and ensure that the party gets more representation from the state in the Lok Sabha elections.