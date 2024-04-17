Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of Rama Navami on Wednesday. “The life of Lord Sriram is a great message for mankind,” he said in his message. “He never left Dharmic life even in toughest times of his life. He is an ideal personality for mankind.”

The 500 year old long wish of the people to construct a grand Lord temple in his birth place was fulfilled in this year. The new temple will continue to inspire us, he said We must all go ahead for a cherished dream of making India as Vishwa Guru, he said.