Kishan: 20% of Secunderabad station facelift complete

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Railway Station, a crucial hub for South Central Railway (SCR), is currently undergoing a 700 crore redevelopment to elevate it to international standards. Tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy visited the station on Wednesday and assessed the progress of the redevelopment alongside SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials. They conducted a thorough physical inspection of both sides of the station and talked to the media.

During the inspection, he remarked on the rapid progress of the Cherlapally railway terminal works, noting that they are nearing completion at an impressive pace.



Regarding the redevelopment of Secunderabad station, the minister highlighted that the foundation stone for the upgrade was laid on April 8, 2023. Within a relatively short period, approximately 20 to 25 per cent of the project has already been accomplished. The entire undertaking is slated for completion by the end of 2025.



He also emphasised the swift advancement of various other railway development projects across Telangana state.



Further, he disclosed that as part of the station redevelopment initiative, upgrades are underway at Nampally, Kacheguda, Lingampally, and Begumpet stations in the twin cities.



