Kiren Rijiju Sets Winter Session 1–19 Dec, 15 Sittings

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced that the Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, comprising 15 sittings.

The Opposition has described the session as “unusually delayed and truncated,” pointing out that it will last barely three weeks.

The upcoming session is expected to be stormy as it coincides with the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories, an exercise several Opposition parties have strongly objected to. The Monsoon Session of Parliament had also witnessed frequent disruptions over the SIR in Bihar.

“The Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business),” Rijiju posted on X.

“Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people,” he added.

The tone of the Winter Session is likely to be influenced by the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, to be declared on November 14, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faces a tough contest against the Opposition Mahagathbandhan coalition.

Opposition parties are also expected to corner the government over US President Donald Trump’s claims of helping to end hostilities between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Soon after the announcement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the government, calling the session “unusually delayed and truncated.”

“It will be just 15 working days. What message is being conveyed? Clearly, the Government has no business to transact, no Bills to pass, and no debates to allow,” he wrote on X.

Trinamul Congress leader Derek O’Brien also took a swipe at the Centre, accusing it of suffering from “Parliament-ophobia.”

“Narendra Modi and his team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia — a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Fifteen-day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records,” he said in his post.

Last year, the Winter Session of Parliament was held from November 25 to December 20.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has begun the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories, including poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal. The phase, which began on November 4, will continue till December 4, with the draft electoral rolls to be released on December 9 and the final rolls on February 7.