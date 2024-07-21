Kiren Rijiju seeks cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of Parliament

New Delhi: A meeting of the Central government with floor leaders of all political parties was held under the Chairmanship of Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence on Sunday, before the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament- 2024.



Minister welcomed all in the first meeting of the floor leaders of both the Houses of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju informed that the budget session will commence on July 22 and subject to exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on August 12.

The session will provide 16 sittings spread over a period of 22 days. Minister also informed that the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25 which will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 23.

However, essential legislative and other business will also be taken up during the session. The Economic Survey of India will be laid on the table of the houses of Parliament on July 22. The budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will also be presented on July 23.

Tentatively half a dozen items of legislative business and three items of financial business have been identified for being taken up during this session. The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs further stated that the government was always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by respective Presiding Officers. He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.

Concluding the meeting, Rajnath Singh thanked all the leaders for raising and drawing attention towards important issues highlighted in the meeting which have been noted. He also stated that we should maintain the sanctity of the Parliament during its proceedings. The Central government was ready for discussion on all these issues subject to the rules of the respective Houses of Parliament and the decisions of the respective Presiding Officers.