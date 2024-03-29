King Kothi Palace Neglected Over Legal Disputes

Hyderabad: A legal dispute between two litigants is taking away the sheen of Nazri Bagh palace, popularly known as the King Kothi palace, losing its historical and architectural magnificence.

The palace, which is in the midst of a huge legal battle between Mumbai-based Neeharika Infrastructure, and Jammu and Kashmir’s Iris Hospitality claiming ownership of the monument, is being completely neglected both structurally and heritage-wise.The palace was the administrative and residential mansion for the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. He purchased the mansion when he was 13 years old, and lived in the mansion until his death in 1967.The palace, which is a HMDA-listed heritage monument, is known for its big entrance known as Parda Gate, meticulous woodwork and large passageways. Many visitors revealed there were rooms full of historic documents, champagne and ancient artefacts.According to Deccan Archive founder Sibgat Khan, “The palace is divided into three portions. One portion is the current district hospital. While one portion is still standing in a destitute condition, the last portion was demolished.”He further said that after the last Nizam’s death, the property went into the hands of Nazri Bagh Palace Trust which did not take proper care of the historical monument. “It is evident with the satellite imagery from 2019 that the management is demolishing the monument from inside out”, he said.The palace was sold to Neeharika Infra by the Trust in 2022. Neeharika Infra wanted to demolish the property, but Iris Hospitality claimed that certain Neeharika officials had sold them the property, which led to a civil litigation in the Telangana High Court. In April 2022, a number of goons entered the palace premises, who were apprehended by the police.Locals said recently a small car dashed into the old police check post of Parda Gate, many claiming the “accident” as a conspiracy to restart the demolition of the palace.Sibgat Khan expressed fear over the demolition of the palace, saying “It will result in a domino effect, where other monument trusts and managements will begin selling and demolishing the history of this city.”