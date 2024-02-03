King George Hospital Establishes Special Facility for POCSO Victims

Vishakhapatnam: King George Hospital has created a facility for special medical examination and treatment of victims under the POCSO Act.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) chairman Kesali Apparao inaugurated the facility in the presence of KGH superintendent P. Ashok Kumar.

Incidentally, SCPCR representatives had visited KGH in December, enquiring about the medical services being provided to children at the hospital. At the time, they had recommended that the state government set up special medical examination rooms and special beds for girl victims of rape in all district government hospitals of the state.

Apparao said victims of rape and sexual harassment must not be kept in wards where pregnant women are treated. “As they are going through depression after being raped and sexually assaulted, there must be a special medical examination room and treatment facility for them,” the commission chairman had stated.