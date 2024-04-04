Killi Kriparani Resigned from YSRC to Rejoin Congress

Visakhapatnam: Former Union minister and YSRC district president Dr Killi Kriparani has resigned from YSRC to rejoin the Congress. She failed to secure a seat and decided to part ways with the YSRC. Speaking on this occasion, she expressed her grief that she was subjected to extreme injustice and humiliation in the party.

She said, “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of YSRC with immediate effect. While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been, to serve people of district and state, I believe I won't be able to do this from your organisation. To reflect and realise the aspirations of the people and my workers I believe I have to move on.”

Meanwhile, there is a strong campaign that she will rejoin the Congress in the presence of Y.S. Sharmila very soon.