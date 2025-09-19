Killer Cop On Duty: Accused Deepak Parked Car With Subhamitra’s Body Inside Police Office Premises

Bhubaneswar: In a chilling twist to the murder of traffic constable Subhamitra, investigators have revealed that accused police officer Deepak Rout kept her body inside his car parked within the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police office premises shortly after committing the crime on September 6.

Deepak, who continued his duties in office as if nothing had happened, was finally arrested by Capital Police Station officials and produced in court on Thursday. He has since been suspended, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suresh Dev Datta Singh confirmed.

According to police sources, Deepak parked his vehicle with the corpse inside the Police Seva Bhawan parking lot and remained at work for over an hour—from around 3 pm to 4.15 p.—without arousing suspicion. The revelation has raised serious concerns about security lapses in a high-security police zone. After finishing his official work, he allegedly drove the body to Keonjhar.

“This indicates a disturbing level of planning,” said DCP Datta Singh, adding that the accused not only transported the body in his car but also brazenly lingered inside police premises.

The Commissioner further disclosed that Rout had been under suspicion from the start.

“However, despite our doubts, no evidence was initially available. Around two weeks before the incident, Subhamitra had confided in a chat message that she was frustrated and wanted to hide somewhere. As she was a devout Krishna follower, we launched a manhunt at various religious places, assuming she had gone incommunicado,” he said.