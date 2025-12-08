Kidnapped Contractor Killed By Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Nalgonda: CPI(Maoist) Naxalites on Monday killed a road contractor Imtiaz Ali, which had abducted by them on the evening of Sunday, in Pamed area of Bijapur mandal in Chhattisgarh state.

Last evening Naxalites forcibly abducted a contractor named Imtiaz Ali from Irapalli area. During the kidnapping, an associate of the contractor managed to reach the nearby security camp and informed about the incident. Bijapur Superintedent of Police P Jitendra Kumar Yadav was also confirmed it.

During the search operation, the body of the deceased contractor Imtiaz Ali was recovered in Pamed area this morning. After the incident, the police and security forces have intensified search operation in the area.

Imtiaz Ali was resident of Narayanpur area in Chattisgarh. The police officials told that the contractor was not taken the advice of CRPF as seriously that facilitated the CPI(Maoist) members to kidnap him.

The relatives of the contractor were reached CRPF base camp at Irapalli as his body would be brought to there before shifting to hospital for post-mortem.