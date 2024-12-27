Kia Sonet facelift crosses 1 lakh sales in 11 months

Pune: Kia, the South Korean car giant, has crossed an impressive milestone of 1 lakh sales of its new Sonet within 11 months of its launch in the fiercely competitive and price conscious Indian car market.

Since its introduction in January 2024, this new compact SUV Sonet, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh at Delhi showroom, has consistently attracted buyers selling nearly 10,000 units each month.

The Kia Sonet facelift has achieved this milestone due to its diverse variants, advanced features, and competitive maintenance costs, which appealed to modern compact SUV buyers across India.

The petrol variants have accounted for 76 per cent of the total sales, while the diesel variants made up the remaining 24 per cent.

Automatic and intelligent manual transmissions together contributed to 34 per cent of sales, reflecting the growing demand for such options.

Moreover, 79 per cent of the vehicles sold were equipped with a sunroof, highlighting its popularity among buyers, the company said.

"The new Sonet’s success is rooted in our efforts to understand customer needs and offer features that enhance their driving experience. This sales milestone reinforces the trust of our customers and encourages us to continue delivering vehicles that meet their expectations,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India.

The new Sonet lineup includes 22 variants with six powertrain options, catering to diverse customer preferences.

It features 15 standard safety elements, 10 Level 1 ADAS features, and over 70 connected car functionalities.

The vehicle is also designed to offer lower maintenance costs, which are 16 per cent and 14 per cent lower than the segment average for petrol and diesel variants, respectively.