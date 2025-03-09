Khelo India Winter Games begin at Gulmarg

Jammu:The second and last chapter of the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) began unfolding at Kashmir’s premier ski resort Gulmarg with more than five hundred fifty participants representing thirty teams from the across the country competing in alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snowboarding.

The four-day annual event was formally inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday evening. On the occasion the snow-clad slopes of Gulmarg came alive with a vibrant display of lights, a torch rally, and an electrifying atmosphere filled with the enthusiasm of young athletes from across the country, officials said.



While speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sinha said, “Nature has been kind to us. This fresh snowfall has made it possible for us to hold this grand sporting spectacle, reaffirming Gulmarg’s position as India’s winter sports capital.”



Emphasizing the importance of sports in shaping the future of young athletes, the L-G said, “Sports instill discipline, resilience, and a sense of unity. The Khelo India initiative is about nurturing talent and providing a platform for our youth to excel at national and international levels.”



A night ski demonstration was also held on the snow-covered slopes of Gulmarg.



The KIWG 2025’s second chapter was to be held at Gulmarg, situated 51-km west of capital Srinagar, from February 22 to 25 but days before the event the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced to defer it because of poor snowfall. The multi-sport event taking place exclusively on snow or ice is being held annually at Gulmarg since 2021. Ladakh hosted the KIWG, into its fifth edition, for a second time in the last week of January this year.



While Ladakh hosts the ice hockey, figure skating and speed skating events, Gulmarg turns a hub for more exciting activities like skiing, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snow rugby, ice stock sport, snow baseball, snowshoe running and mountaineering.



The KIWG, a flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, offers a competitive platform for winter sports athletes across the country. The event follows a team championship format, where individual and team medals contribute to the overall state or institution's medal tally.



A spokesman of the ministry said that the KIWG have significantly contributed to promoting winter sports in the country. “This year’s competition promises to be fierce and exciting,” he added.



A tight security umbrella has been put up at Gulmarg and its neighbourhood as part of a “well-coordinated multi-tier security plan” which includes strict access control, CCTV surveillance, anti-sabotage checks besides, regular patrolling in and around key venues, accommodating facilities and transit routes, the officials said.

