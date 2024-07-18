Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) Program To Get Fresh Boost

Hyderabad: As Paris Olympics draws near, the Central government’s ambitious Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) program is set to get a fresh boost under the leadership of the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.



He will inaugurate the phase two of the initiative in New Delhi tomorrow. Earlier, the first phase of KIRTI was launched in Chandigarh on March 12 this year.

Dr Mandaviya will lay emphasis on the project that aims to achieve 20 lakh assessment in the financial year 2024-25 by on boarding all States and treating the district as a unit of assessment. This is also in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to take sports to every child in the country through mass participation and ultimately achieve excellence through Khelo India’s structured pyramidal programmes.

In the first phase of KIRTI, out of 3,62,683 registrations across 70 centres, close to 51,000 assessments in 28 States and Union Territories (UTs) have been made. Maharashtra and Haryana, two States which have always done well in Khelo India meets, have had the maximum number of assessments – 9168 and 4820 -- respectively. Assam is third with 4703 assessments.

Evaluation of aspiring athletes has happened in 11 disciplines – Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling. Maximum assessments have happened in athletics (13804) and football (13483).

KIRTI aims to conduct 20 lakh assessments across the country throughout the year to identify talent through notified talent assessment centres. A scouting and assessment programme of this scale is a first in India and comes at a time when the nation wants to become a top 10 sports nation in the world by 2036 and among the top five by 2047.

KIRTI’s athlete-centric programme is conspicuous by its transparent selection methodology based on Information Technology. Data analytics based on Artificial Intelligence are being used to predict the sporting acumen of an aspiring athlete.