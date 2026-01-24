Kharge: BJP Using Governors as Puppets, Constitution at Risk

Hubballi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP of using Governors in non-BJP-ruled States as “puppets” to obstruct the functioning of elected governments. He urged people to unite to protect freedom and the Constitution by setting aside caste and religious differences, and appealed to them to defeat the BJP in all forthcoming elections to remove it from power.

Addressing the houses distribution programme here, Kharge alleged that Governors in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were withholding assent to Bills and obstructing governance.

Kharge alleged that the BJP was using Governors as instruments to obstruct non-BJP governments. He claimed that directions were being issued to Governors directly from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry.

“The governor is given instructions not to read the speech prepared by the government. This happened in Karnataka, and a similar situation was seen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he said.

“When questioned, they say they are acting on instructions from above. Governors have been reduced to puppets,” he remarked.

He further alleged that progressive Bills were being withheld and returned, and warned that while governments may change, the country and its Constitution must remain supreme.

Kharge claimed that laws meant to protect the poor were being diluted.

“The Constitution speaks about the right to work under the Directive Principles. But they are taking it away,” he said. Warning that welfare schemes were under threat, he added, “First, they weakened MGNREGA. Tomorrow, they will take Anna Bhagya, then housing, then free and compulsory education. One by one, the directive principles - Articles 38 to 50 are being targeted.”

Calling for unity, Kharge appealed to farmers, labourers, intellectuals, and journalists to come together to protect the Constitution and democracy. “People must rise above caste and religion and fight for their rights. Otherwise, the country will be pushed towards authoritarianism,” he warned.

Kharge said that national interest should come above all else and called for unity to protect the country. He alleged that while the BJP speaks of putting the nation before the party during elections, in practice it prioritises the RSS and party interests. Urging voters to oppose the BJP in all elections, big or small, he said such a stand was necessary to safeguard democracy and protect the poor and middle class. He warned that unchecked concentration of power could lead to authoritarian tendencies, citing historical examples like Hitler, Mussolini and Saddam Hussain.

Accusing the Centre of discriminating against Karnataka and not giving its share because it is ruled by the Congress, Kharge said, “Even during floods and heavy rains, they do not release funds. Because Siddaramaiah of Congress is the Chief Minister.”

He urged unity across social divisions, saying, “All poor people must come together, leaving aside caste and religion, and fight for their rights. Only then can we protect democracy and the Constitution.”

Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of relying on speeches instead of performance. “Modi only speaks and ask what has Congress done to the country. But we want to ask what has he done? Nehru built big projects — railways, dams, power centres and institutions like HAL. Because of that, people are still surviving today,” he said, adding that the BJP was focused only on criticising Congress leaders. “They only abuse Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. What will people gain from that?” he asked.

Stressing that governance must centre on basic needs, Kharge said, “People need food, a roof over their head and work for their hands. Only then will there be happiness and prosperity.” He said food security, compulsory education and housing were long-standing Congress priorities.

He attacked the Centre of weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). “This scheme was started by Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh to give work and food to the poor. Now they are trying to remove it and bring something else in its place,” he alleged.

He said the Centre had altered the funding pattern and reduced workdays, shifting the burden onto States.





