Khammam Congress Candidate Files Nomination

Khammam: Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers with the returning officer V Gowtham in the district Collectorate at Khammam,

He reached the district collectorate in a huge rally, which was also attended by ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary and CPI leader Kunamneni Sambhasiva Rao.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Raghuram Reddy thanked the Congress high command for providing him the opportunity and recalled his long association with Khammam as his native place Chegomma was in the district.

Stating that the policies of the BJP government at the Centre have created troubles for the general public, he reminded that prices of petrol and diesel had increased on umpteen occasions in the last 10 years, which had adversely impacted prices of essential commodities.

There is a need for a Congress government. The BRS government had made a mess of the administrative system, he added.

Minister Srinivas Reddy urged all party workers to strive for Raghuram Reddy’s win.