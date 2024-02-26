Khammam: Cheating Case Against Retired DCP Subhash Chandra Bose

Hyderabad: Khammam police have registered a cheating case against retired DCP Subhash Chandra Bose and his family members for allegedly violating rules while constructing houses.

According to the Haliya police, local municipal officials lodged a complaint with the police alleging that they had issued a plan to Bose to construct houses. The retired officer violated rules in constructing houses beyond the plan of cleaed by the town planning officers.

Based on the complaint, police have registered cheating cases against Bose and his family members were applicants in the form seeking permission for a plan to construct houses.



