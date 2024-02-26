Top
Khammam: Cheating Case Against Retired DCP Subhash Chandra Bose

Nation
DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 7:01 PM GMT
The probe in cheating cases is generally the lengthiest.
Hyderabad: Khammam police have registered a cheating case against retired DCP Subhash Chandra Bose and his family members for allegedly violating rules while constructing houses.

According to the Haliya police, local municipal officials lodged a complaint with the police alleging that they had issued a plan to Bose to construct houses. The retired officer violated rules in constructing houses beyond the plan of cleaed by the town planning officers.
Based on the complaint, police have registered cheating cases against Bose and his family members were applicants in the form seeking permission for a plan to construct houses.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Khammam Subhash Chandra Bose Cheating Case 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
