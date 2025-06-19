Khalistani Extremists Using Canada as Base for Violence in India: Canadian Intelligence Report

Politically motivated violent extremism threat in Canada since mid-1980s has manifested through Khalistani extremists seeking to use violent means to create an independent nation state called Khalistan within India's Punjab, a report by Ottawa's intelligence agency has said.It said a small group of Khalistani extremists are continuing to use Canada as a base for fundraising and planning of violence primarily in India.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service's report for 2024 was released on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney with a focus on rebuilding bilateral ties that plummeted to an all-time low following a diplomatic spat over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.

The report said ongoing involvement in violent activities by Canada-based Khalistani extremists continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests. The report was also critical of New Delhi for what it called India's foreign interference activities in Canada.

"In particular, real and perceived Khalistani extremism emerging from Canada continues to drive Indian foreign interference activities in Canada," it alleged. The report appeared to clearly vindicate New Delhi's consistent position that pro-Khalistani elements in Canada have been carrying out anti-India activities with impunity.

"Since the mid-1980s, the PMVE (politically motivated violent extremism) threat in Canada has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists seeking to use and support violent means to create an independent nation state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab, India," the report said.

Under its India section, the report alleged that "Indian officials, including their Canada-based proxy agents, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians." "When these activities are deceptive, clandestine or threatening, they are deemed to be foreign interference," it claimed.

New Delhi had previously trashed such charges levelled by Canadian authorities. The report also said China poses the greatest intelligence threat to Canada, besides naming Pakistan, Russia and Iran. The report also mentioned the case of killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Nijjar. India had rejected the charges. In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

The report said Canada's investigation into the 2023 killing of Nijjar continued in 2024. "Four individuals were arrested in May 2024 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Criminal proceedings are ongoing," it said.

"In mid-October, as part of ongoing RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) investigations, the RCMP announced that evidence pointed to a link between agents of the government of India and criminal networks to sow violent activity in South Asian communities in Canada," the report alleged.