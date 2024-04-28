Khajan Singh Arjuna Awardee DIG CRPF Faces Dismissal On Sexual Harassment Charges

Arjuna Awardee and Seoul Asian Games Silver Medal winner in swimming Khajan Singh faces dismissal from CRPF where he is serving as DIG on account of sexual harassment charges. Khajan Singh had earlier served as CRPF's Chief Sports Officer.

A departmental inquiry by CRPF in the the allegations of sexual harassment against him has found him guilty. Singh had earlier denied the allegations terming them as "absolutely false" and made with an intent to "spoil my image."

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under which CRPF and other paramilitary forces fall, has initiated the process to terminate his services for sexually harassing women working in the CRPF.

A notice to dismiss was served recently to the officer currently posted in Mumbai and he has been given an opportunity to respond within 15 days and the final orders will be issued after considering his reply in case he sends one.

CRPF is the largest paramilitary force of the country with more than 3.25 lakh personnel and has six all female battalions with overall strength of 8000 female personnel. In CRPF women personnel serve in administrative and sports wings as well other than regular general duties.