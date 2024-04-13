Kurnool Child Marriage Survivor Tops AP Inter Exams

Vijayawada: A remarkable story emerges as S. Nirmala, hailing from Pedda Harivanam of Adoni mandal in Kurnool district, has captured the spotlight by becoming the topper in the intermediate first year exams, securing a remarkable 421 out of 440 marks.



Faced with theKurnool Child Marriage Survivor Tops AP Inter Exams prospect of being married off like her three elder sisters, she refused to succumb to societal pressures. Instead, she sought help from local MLA Y Saiprasad Reddy during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme last year, pleading for support to continue her education.

Moved by her plight, MLA Saiprasad Reddy swiftly brought her case to the attention of district collector G. Srija, resulting in timely intervention that averted the imminent child marriage. Subsequently, Nirmala was admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya in Aspari, Kurnool.



Nirmala's dedication and perseverance resulted in her outstanding performance in the first intermediate exams. Her remarkable achievement has garnered widespread recognition.