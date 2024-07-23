Key Accused in Malda Fake Currency Seizure Case Sentenced to 5 Years RI

New Delhi: A key accused in a Malda fake currency case has been convicted and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kolkata.



The accused Faijul Sk, a resident of Gopalganj area of Malda in West Bengal, has also been fined Rs. 5,000, and failure to deposit the same will attract an additional three months of RI. Trial against three other accused, including an absconding Bangladeshi national, is continuing.

Faijul, who has been found guilty under Section 489B & 489C of IPC and Section 16 of UA(P) Act, was found involved in the case RC-23/2019/NIA/DLI, related to seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs). The seizure was made on September 16, 2019 by DRI, which recovered 99 fake notes in denomination of Rs.2000 and two in the denomination of Rs. 500, totalling Rs. 1,99,000 in face value.

The currency was recovered from the possession of one Asim Sarkar, who was taken into custody. The NIA, which took over the investigation in October 2019, subsequently arrested Faijul Sk along with another accused, Aladu alias Matahur. A fourth accused, a Bangladeshi national identified as Abdul Rahim, is absconding.

All the four accused have been chargesheeted by the NIA, which has found that they had collectively hatched a criminal conspiracy to procure and circulate High Quality Fake Indian Currency notes with the intention to use the same as genuine for unlawful gain.