 Top
Home » Nation

Kerala HC Directs Govt To Decide On Publishing Book Authored By Jailed Maoist

Nation
14 Nov 2025 1:23 AM IST

Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take a decision within three months on granting permission to publish a book authored by Roopesh, who has been jailed in multiple Maoist-related cases

Kerala HC Directs Govt To Decide On Publishing Book Authored By Jailed Maoist
x
Kerala High Court (Image:DC)

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take a decision within three months on granting permission to publish a book authored by Roopesh, who has been jailed in multiple Maoist-related cases.

The bench of Justice VG Arun last week considered the petition filed by Roopesh, who was convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and incarcerated for the past several years.

Roopesh wrote a book titled ‘Bandhitharude Ormakurippukal’ (Memoirs of the Incarcerated) while in jail and applied to the Superintendent of the Prison for permission to publish, along with the manuscript.



( Source : PTI )
Kerala High Court order kerala news 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X