Kerala Guv sacks vice-chancellors of Calicut University and Sanskrit University

The Raj Bhavan has asked Calicut University vice-chancellor M K Jayaraj and Sanskrit University T K Narayanan to relinquish office in 10 days.

The inclusion of the chief secretary in the search committee constituted to select the vice chancellor of Calicut University was seen as a violation of UGC norms. As per the UGC norms, the members of the search panel should be persons of eminence in the field of higher education and should not be connected in any manner to the university or its affiliated colleges.

Being a civil service officer the chief secretary automatically opted out from the committee.



As far as the Sanskrit University VC is concerned, only one person was recommended for the post. This violated the UGC guidelines which stipulate the selection to be made from a panel of three to five names.

It may be recalled that under the directions of the High Court, Governor Khan who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state had scheduled hearings for four vice-chancellors on February 25. Before the hearings, the vice-chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru open University P M Mubarak Pasha had submitted his resignation.

The vice-chancellor of Digital University Saji Gopinath had called on the Governor and presented his side. His case has been referred to the UGC by the governor.

The two vice-chancellors argued their case through their lawyers. At the hearings, the UGC representative contended that the appointments of all three VCs were invalid because they had violated UGC norms.

The state government had taken a position that the appointments of the VCs were based on the laws passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

