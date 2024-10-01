Kerala Express Rolls Over Broken Rail Tracks in UP's Lalitpur, Averts Mishap

Lalitpur: Some coaches of the Kerala Express rolled over broken rail tracks in Lalitpur district before it made an emergency halt, averting a possible mishap, officials said on Tuesday. There were no reports of injuries to any passenger in the incident that occurred Monday afternoon.



The train, which was running behind schedule, had left Bina station in Madhya Pradesh and came to a halt just before Jhansi station in UP.

Passengers claimed some coaches went past broken rail track before the train stopped. Railway officials said the matter has been put under investigation.

"Repair work was ongoing on the railway track. The train was shown a red flag and the loco pilot halted it after applying emergency brakes. The matter is under investigation and if any employee is found guilty of any wrongdoing, action would be taken against them," a senior officer told reporters.

He said the incident involved the Kerala Express, which was on its way from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi.

After the incident, the train made a scheduled halt at the Veerangana Laxmi Bai Station in Jhansi where some passengers shared their experiences with the press.

"Some workers showed red flags after which emergency brakes were applied and it stopped before reaching a point where the rail track was broken. However, three coaches of the train had gone past the cracked point," an unidentified passenger told reporters at the station.

"Some workers who were engaged in repair work scampered off the track when they saw the train approaching," the man claimed.