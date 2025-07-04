 Top
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Travel to US for Medical Treatment Amid

Nation
DC Correspondent
4 July 2025 4:54 PM IST

The trip comes amid scrutiny of the state's healthcare system, following the death of a person in a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College on Thursday

Keraola Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will depart for the United States on Saturday for a 10-day medical review at the Mayo Clinic, where he has reportedly been receiving treatment for years. The trip comes amid scrutiny of the state's healthcare system, following the death of a person in a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College on Thursday and ongoing issues with inadequate equipment in medical colleges, increasing pressure on Health Minister Veena George.






The Article has been authored by Akshara R, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
