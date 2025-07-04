Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Travel to US for Medical Treatment Amid

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will depart for the United States on Saturday for a 10-day medical review at the Mayo Clinic, where he has reportedly been receiving treatment for years. The trip comes amid scrutiny of the state's healthcare system, following the death of a person in a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College on Thursday and ongoing issues with inadequate equipment in medical colleges, increasing pressure on Health Minister Veena George.











